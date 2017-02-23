Smiths City Group supports Canterbury firefighters

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 17:10

Smiths City is donating five percent of this weekend’s sales to local firefighters, to thank them for their response to the Port Hills’ fires.

The initiative applies to the company’s three stores in Christchurch located in Colombo Street, Northwood and Riccarton.

The donation will be made to Canterbury firefighters and the money will benefit both Selwyn and Christchurch rural and urban firefighters.

"We wanted to say good on you and thank you. We’re a Christchurch-based company and many of our staff and customers were affected in some way. We all read the stories and saw the pictures and wanted to do something for the firefighters," said Roy Campbell, chief executive Smiths City Group.

"We hope Christchurch shoppers will really get behind this initiative," Campbell said.

Smiths City will also offer a discount directly to individual local firefighters who shop at the three Christchurch stores until the end of March. To be eligible, fire fighters will need to show official identification and other terms and conditions apply.

Throughout the year, Smiths City Group supports a range of organisations with cash or product donations including Cure Kids, Ronald McDonald House South Island and the Christchurch Santa Parade.