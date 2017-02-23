Cromwell Police looking for red 2016 Foton Utility

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 16:55

Cromwell Police would like the public's help to locate a red 2016 Foton Utility with the registration number JQZ207.

The vehicle is thought to be in the Queenstown Lakes/Central Otago area.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen the vehicle.

If you have any information that could help assist Police in locating the above vehicle, please contact the Southern Communications Centre on (03) 363 7400.