Nelson's swimming water quality recognised

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 16:41

The Ministry for the Environment (MFE) has just released figures showing a snapshot of swimming water quality for rivers throughout New Zealand.

Nelson was grouped with Tasman in the modelled data provided, however separating out the data it was noted that Nelson’s rivers were 100% swimmable, based on concentrations of Escherichia coli (E. coli) and toxic algae.

The figures have been released as part of the announcement of a Government package of clean water measures.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says she welcomes the Minister’s focus on an issue that is capturing the mood of all New Zealanders.

"While we are flattered by the report’s recognition of water quality improvement and our community and council’s commitment to clean rivers in our region, we know we have much more work to do.

"Although the MFE data shows our modelled rivers are 100% swimmable this is just a snapshot. We must all continue to show a commitment to our freshwater resource. These are complex challenges that we face, and taking an integrated approach to water in our regions will help us to realise continued gains into the future. Continuing investment in stormwater and wastewater infrastructure is key to achieving these ongoing improvements.

"Swimmability is just one of the many water-related issues facing regional and territorial Councils. As a unitary authority we have had a significant focus on this issue and have up-to-date (weekly) information about swimmability on the Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website.

"Locally, we’ve seen the value of environmental initiatives like Project Maitai/Mahitahi and Nelson Nature, which bring community groups, schools and Council together to achieve a common aim - healthier rivers."