Police to march with pride

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 18:47

A strong contingent of off-duty Police staff will participate in the annual Pride Parade on Saturday 25 February in celebration of the diverse communities we are part of.

"Diversity is a core value of New Zealand Police and the parade provides an ideal opportunity for Police employees to support the communities they serve and march, regardless of their gender identity or orientation," said Assistant Commissioner Allan Boreham.

It is important for New Zealand Police to reflect the communities they serve and as an organisation Police look to encourage staff to ‘use who they are’ not ‘lose who they are’ when becoming a police officer.

"Diversity is something we strive for as it’s important that we are able to reflect all the communities we serve and appreciate different thinking, which means we can find better solutions and achieve better results together," said Assistant Commissioner Boreham.

Off-duty staff participating in the parade will be in uniform and they will be supported by friends and family marching with them.

There will also be on-duty staff in uniform who will be working.

Across the country New Zealand Police have Diversity Liaison Officers who are specific GLBTI friendly staff.

They provide a safe point of contact and an assurance that issues and concerns from the GLBTI community will be taken seriously.

In addition to Diversity Liaison Officers, Police also have Iwi Liaison Officers, Ethnic Liaison Officers and a Police Chaplaincy Services giving the diverse communities that make up New Zealand a strong direct link to Police.

To ensure Police remains responsive to the needs of all New Zealanders and truly reflective of the society and communities they serve we encourage and welcome people, irrespective of gender, ethnicity or sexuality, to apply to join Police. To take the first step to becoming a cop, visit newcops.co.nz.