Decision day for Glen Innes tenant fighting eviction

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 05:15

Elderly tenant Niki Rauti is expecting a decision from the Tenancy Tribunal today which will determine whether she can stay in her home of 21 years.

If the decision grants a possession order to Tāmaki Regeneration Ltd., Niki will be filing for an appeal of the hearing to the District Court. Niki will also be lodging a stay of proceedings.

In the interests of natural justice, we would expect Tāmaki Regeneration Ltd. and the police to not act hastily if the Tribunal grants a possession order.

We would hope police and bailiffs show restraint and allow Niki, a sick and elderly community member, the right to pursue and witness the judgment of law through to the District Court.

Niki has been protesting the privatisation of her community by the Tāmaki Redevelopment Company (TRC).

Her state house was transferred to the TRC in April 2016 and they want to evict her so they can sell the land to private companies who will build private million dollar houses.

Niki went to the Tenancy Tribunal on 21 February to question who the actual landlord is, after three different companies, Tāmaki Redevelopment Company, Tāmaki Regeneration Ltd., and Tāmaki Housing Association Limited Partnership, created a deep confusion in the community by each acting as landlords in different pieces of documentation.

Niki asks for the landlord, bailiffs and police to respect the legal process and enable Niki to appeal the decision made today if it does not rule in her favour.

If the decision does not rule in Niki's favour, and the Tribunal gives a possession order effective immediately, and the District Court does not grant a stay of proceedings, Niki will be evicted without dignity, without natural justice, and by force.

Niki and her supporters will be at her home from 9:00am, ready to defend Niki and her home against the violence of privatisation and state-led gentrification.