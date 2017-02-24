Fatal workplace accident in Bluff

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 09:02

A man has died early this morning after being involved in a workplace accident at South Port, Bluff.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1:45am after receiving reports a worker had been seriously injured after being run over by a loader.

The 54-year-old man died at the scene a short time later.

Police are now in the process of notifying next of kin.

Victim Support services have been offered to the other staff at the scene.

Worksafe NZ are investigating and the death has been referred to the coroner.