Civil Defence Port Hills update 9.15am

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 09:02

- Residents Meetings

Civil Defence held street meetings for residents affected by the Port Hills fire last night at Kennedys Bush, Hoon Hay Valley and Worsleys Road.

There was good attendance at all three meetings - 23 residents at Hoon Hay Valley, 75-80 at Worsleys Road and 95-100 at Kennedys Bush.

The meetings gave residents the latest information on the status of and risk from the fire in their area and where to seek additional help if needed. Residents also had the opportunity to ask questions.

- Fire status

- 95% of the fire perimeter area is now considered to be controlled. Controlled is defined as bare earth or blacked out ground for at least 10 metres.

- Twenty crews are continuing to work today on strengthening containment lines with heavy machinery, supported by helicopters and ground crew operations

- Drones are continuing to be used during nights and early mornings to carry out thermal imaging.

- Cordons

The cordons at Worsleys Road, Kennedys Bush Rd and Hoon Hay Valley Rd, have been relaxed for residents only. There is still no access for members of the public. Rural fire has deemed that this is still an operational fire area and as such public safety remains a priority and access must remain restricted.

Three hard cordons remain on Dyers Pass Road. One is at the bottom where it meets Governors Bay Road, however residents who live on the section up to the hairpin bend about halfway up to the Sign of the Kiwi are permitted access to their properties. Dyers Pass Road is closed from this hairpin bend to the entrance of Victoria Park.

Public safety is a primary reason for the closure. There has been considerable damage to not only the road infrastructure (ie burnt out guard rails) but also to the surrounding terrain above the road and it is considered there is an increased risk of rock-fall. This is due to the exposure and/or possible movement of rocks due to sluicing/drying of the ground. Also, partly burnt trees have been destabilised and pose a risk of falling onto the road.

Civil Defence are working with Geo Technical/Structural Engineers and contractors to stabilise the rocks and trees and make the road safe.

At this stage there is no confirmed timeframe for the removal of these cordons.