Daily missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 09:39

One mission yesterday - No: 178.

At 12.34 pm the Whitianga Crew were tasked for a male patient in Whitianga, aged in his 20's, who suffered a finger injury after it got caught in an eyelet of a winch cable whilst winching a boat down with a tractor. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.