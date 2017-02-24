Daily missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

|
One mission yesterday - No: 178.
At 12.34 pm the Whitianga Crew were tasked for a male patient in Whitianga, aged in his 20's, who suffered a finger injury after it got caught in an eyelet of a winch cable whilst winching a boat down with a tractor. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.
