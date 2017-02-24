Good and bad in new swimmable rivers target - NZRA

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 11:38

The New Zealand Recreation Association has welcomed yesterday’s announcement that the government will work towards ensuring 90 per cent of New Zealand's lakes and rivers reach swimmable water quality standards by 2040. However, it has criticised the lowering of the standard itself.

Chief Executive Andrew Leslie said it was fantastic to see New Zealanders’ recreational interests in rivers and lakes featured so prominently in the government announcement.

"Swimming is the second most popular form of recreation in New Zealand, with more than 30 per cent of our population taking a dip every year, while fishing is our fifth most popular recreational pursuit," he said.

NZRA’s submission to the ‘Fresh Water: Next Steps’ consultation document, released last year, emphasised the vital importance of changing the freshwater quality target from ‘wadeable" to ‘swimmable’.

"We are pleased that our suggestion has been taken up. It is critical that as a country, we have ready access to clean natural places in which to go for a swim or fish, so it is great to see that the terminology has been changed."

Mr Leslie did however express concern about the change in the government’s definition of ‘swimmable’, and urged people to exercise a level of caution before jumping in boots and all in support of the new target.

"While the emphasis on recreational use is very positive, simply adopting a lower standard of what is acceptable is somewhat of a let-down," he said.