St John proud to get Rainbow Tick

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 12:00

Many St John staff will literally show their pride in the organisation’s recently acquired Rainbow Tick through their participation in the upcoming Pride Parade along Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd on February 25.

St John was accredited with the Rainbow Tick on January 16 as recognition that it is a workplace that understands, values and welcomes sexual and gender diversity.

St John joined the Rainbow Tick programme last year to gain a greater appreciation of what it’s doing well for its ‘Rainbow’ or LGBTTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, takatÄpui and intersex) personnel, how it could improve and how to ensure the organisation is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for people of diverse gender identity and sexual orientation to work.

The programme required an audit process and focus group discussions which were conducted during the final quarter of 2016.

St John Chief Executive Officer Peter Bradley said achieving the Rainbow Tick was a milestone for the organisation.

"A lot of work has gone into gaining this recognition for our organisation in improving our processes and policies. The Rainbow Tick shows that we are building a culture of inclusiveness at St John, where people are welcome and comfortable to be their true self."

"I congratulate my staff and colleagues on getting The Tick and I encourage all to embrace and celebrate the diversity of our workplaces and the communities we work amongst every day."

Any St John staff who want to participate in the Pride Parade are encouraged to do so with colleagues who march alongside an ambulance.

A team of up to 50 St John staff is expected to join in the Pride celebrations.