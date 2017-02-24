Nelson Police are seeking Jevan Joseph

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 12:06

Police are seeking 19 year-old Jevan Joseph, who has several warrants to arrest.

Joseph is wanted in relation to multiple burglaries in the Nelson area over the last month.

The properties targeted include Bishopdale Caltex, Stoke New World, Motueka Liquorland, Jens Hansen Jewellery in Nelson Central and a residential address in Mount Street, Nelson.

He is also wanted for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and for receiving stolen goods.

Joseph is approximately 180cm tall and is of medium build.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approach by members of the public. Anyone who sees him should contact Police immediately.

Since Tuesday Police have executed eight separate search warrants in relation to the burglaries, resulting in three arrests.

A 19 year-old male appeared in court yesterday facing charges of burglary, disguised for burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. A 26 year-old male appeared facing the same charges, as well as charges of receiving stolen property.

A 39 year-old male was also in court yesterday on charges of receiving stolen property.

All three have been remanded into custody.

During the search, $13,000 worth of jewellery from the Jens Hansen Jewellery store burglary was recovered, as well as a $30,000 piece of jewellery stolen from Mount Street.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the burglaries and further arrests may be made.

If you have seen Joseph, or have any information that could assist Police in their investigations into the burglaries, please contact Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to thank a second hand dealer shop in Nelson for their assistance with this investigation.

Staff at the store alerted Police when stolen property from the burglaries was brought in to be sold.

This information has been invaluable to our investigation and we really appreciate it.