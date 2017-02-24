Christchurch Police seek witnesses in relation to unexplained death

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 12:11

Christchurch Police are carrying out an investigation on behalf of the coroner into the unexplained death of 30-year-old Nicole Morris.

Ms Morris died in Christchurch Hospital on Sunday 19 February, 2017, of a result of injuries sustained when she fell from a moving vehicle in late January.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam says she was found on Bealey Avenue at approximately 5:30pm, Friday 27 January 2017, after falling from the vehicle.

"She was seen falling onto the road between the intersections of Manchester Street and Bishop Street.

A motorist behind the vehicle she fell from stopped to help."

"We are appealing for witnesses who saw Ms Morris fall from the car to come forward, particularly anyone who saw the vehicle she was in."

The vehicle she fell from was a silver Ford Mondeo.

"We’d like to thank passers-by who stopped and assisted Ms Morris at the time of the incident.

Now we need your help to explain the circumstances surrounding her death."

Ms Morris’ family have been spoken to and are being offered ongoing support.

Mr Cottam asks that anyone who witnessed Ms Morris fall from the car or has any further information to contact Christchurch police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.