One-year-old injured after being hit by a car

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 12:26

A one-year-old child has sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a car at a residential property in Makarau, Rodney District just after 7am this morning.

The child was taken to Starship hospital by ambulance but does not have life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is known to the child.

Police are making further enquiries into the circumstances.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.