Incident in Remuera - several schools in lockdown as a precaution

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:01

Police are currently responding to an incident in Woodley Avenue , Remuera.

At around 12.30pm, Police received an emergency phone call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Avenue.

Police are currently searching the area but at this stage no injured persons have been found and attempts to speak to the caller are ongoing.

Remuera Kindergarten, St Kentigern Junior School and Remuera Intermediate have all gone into lockdown.

This has been done as a precautionary measure.

Parents can be advised that any further details will be provided via this avenue as soon as they are available.

A large number of Police are in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

There are a number of cordons in the area and motorists are asked to stay away at this stage please.