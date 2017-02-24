Seagull Centre opens new re-use shop Re-Think

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:15

What does a plant holder, an ottoman and a hobby horse have in common?

They are all items lovingly crafted from an old bed base - a ‘junk’ item that would otherwise have had to slowly decompose in landfill.

The creator of these three ‘upcycled’ products was Tania Knudsen, who you’ll find at the Seagull Centre’s new upcycling shop Re-Think, open Weds-Sat from 10am to 2.45pm, at 104 Burke Street at the northern end of Thames (near the entrance to the Thames Refuse Transfer Station).

Re-Think is the latest development at "the Seagull". The shop offers an eclectic and ever-expanding range of hand-crafted items for sale - all made using recycled materials.

The Seagull Centre is celebrating 10 years of reducing waste and providing employment locally and the new shop is part of this expansion. It all started with only a $50,000 start-up grant from our Council and a lease of Council land, and now employs 12 staff and a team of volunteers, under a charity formed in 2008 and overseen by a dedicated group of trustees.

Seagull Centre Business Manager Rick Brown says in January alone, the centre’s sales were $31,000. "I think that’s phenomenal, and it demonstrates that an initial seed funding from TCDC of $50,000 has enabled the entity to stand on its own two feet, which is essential."

Upcycling is not just good for the environment, it’s good business. If you make upcycled goods, Tania at Re-Think would be interested in hearing from you.

Upcycling is either repairing, reconditioning or revovating an item, or substantially changing its original purpose such as a piano converted to an aquarium!

"All the makers of the goods for sale have such different ideas and it’s great to have one place to bring them all together," she says. "We try to promote the artists and craftspeople themselves because we want to help generate business for them."

At Re-Think you’ll find mosaic tables, hooks made with golf clubs, candle holders, Steampunk paraphanalia and jewellery, furniture, sculpture, screen-printed clothing, cushions, baskets, plate stands, pallet furniture and more.

The items are often inspired by the original cast-off materials found at the Seagull Centre or elsewhere, and Tania says the key is to give yourself plenty of time to browse and to complete your project.

"A lot of people haven’t got the end result in mind, and it starts with one small piece that inspires them to create something."

Tania uses her self-taught skills in sewing and upholstery and is grateful to visitors to the shop who offer advice and tips gleaned from years in these industries.

Workshops for adults and schools are part of the plans for the Seagull Centre’s expansion into education and training. If you make upcycled goods, why not consider selling them at Re-Think. And the centre would also love to hear from retired craftspeople willing to come on board and share their skills as tutors - email Tania tnkndsn@gmail.com or contact Rick Brown at seagulldata@xtra.co.nz.

Re-Think's Tania Knudsen with her creations

Wanted: Relocatable building for Seagull Centre

An additional 180sq m shed is being built and a secondary relocatable building of about 130sq m is being sought as an educational facility to host workshops and drive home the reduce, reuse, recycle message in this exciting practical and self-sustaining initiative. If you know of a relocatable shed of about 130sq m that could be purchased for use at the Seagull Centre, contact Business Manager Rick Brown on Ph 021 114 8745.

Refuse Transfer Stations return to non-summer hours

From Monday 27 February, all seven of our Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) revert to their non-summer hours.

Our larger RTSs in Thames, Whangamata and Whitianga will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30am-2:30pm and 10:30am-5:30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Coromandel Town's RTS will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 11am-4:30pm and 11am-5:30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Matarangi's RTS will be open Monday and Thursday from 1:30pm-5:30pm and 10am-5:30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Tairua's RTS will be open Monday and Thursday from 1:30pm-5:30pm and 10am-5:30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Pauanui's RTS will be open Tuesday and Friday from 1:30pm-5:30pm and 10am-5:30pm on weekends and public holidays.

All of our RTSs will be closed on Good Friday (14 April) and until 1pm on Anzac Day (25 April).

For the full list of RTS locations and opening hours, go to www.tcdc.govt.nz/rts