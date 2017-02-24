Christchurch Police investigate sexually motivated attack

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:55

Police are investigating an attack on a woman in Waltham, Christchurch last night.

Between 10:15 and 10:30pm last night a 21-year-old woman was attacked from behind by a male as she walked along Vienna Street towards Hastings Street. It is believed the assault was sexually motivated.

During the incident the woman managed to bite her attacker’s hand and believes she bit hard enough to have left a noticeable mark.

The man who attacked her is described as slim, tall (between 6ft 2 - 6ft 4), with medium-length, shaggy hair.

He was wearing dark clothing.

Police would like to speak to anyone who knows somebody, or has seen somebody, with a visible bite mark on their hand or who has any information relating to the attack.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the attack happened and may have seen something.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Chris Healey on (03) 363 7400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.