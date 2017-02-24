Schools no longer required to be in lockdown

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:02

The three Remuera schools who were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure have been advised by Police that they are no longer required to be in lockdown.

Police are clearing the street but no injured persons have been found.

There have been no other reports about any unusual behaviour in the area.

Enquiries around the original caller and the information provided by that person are ongoing.

No shots were fired and no one has been arrested.

Police would like to thank the schools, the parents of the children and the community for their calm and measured response during this incident.

- Inspector Andy King, Auckland City Police