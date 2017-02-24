Civil Defence Port Hills update - 2.50pm

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:41

Aerial video showing Port Hills fire damage

Aerial footage showing damage from the Port Hills fire. Further images and updates will continue to be uploaded on NEWSLINE.

Private water supply

Christchurch City Council is monitoring the main water supply for residents in affected areas. Residents that have a private water supply will need to manage this themselves. Any residents with concerns about possible contamination in their fresh water supply may wish to follow these helpful tips.

Port Hills parks

- Victoria Park: parts of Victoria Park including the dog exercise area, playground and picnic area, information centre and lower Harry Ell track are unaffected by the fire. However firefighting operations and assessments are still being carried out in these areas so until this work is completed public access is prohibited.

- Halswell Quarry remains closed to the public as it continues to be used as a staging area for firefighting operations.

- Tracks around Huntsbury, Bowenvale and into Victoria Park remain closed. See the full list of track closures here.

- While areas of Marleys Hill and Mount Ada were significantly burnt in the fire, large sections of Kennedys Bush remain intact.

- The future regeneration of the Port Hills area will be considered as part of the wider recovery plan for the area.