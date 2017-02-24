Kids encouraged to get moving in March

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:45

In March this year students from over 65 schools will be taking part in Movin’March, a month long (1-31 March) celebration of active travel to school organised by the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

In 2016 14,000 Wellington area students took part in Movin’March. In 2017 the aim is to attract 20,000 students.

During the month students will have the opportunity to take part in a wide range of activities to encourage active travel. March activities include:

- A passport challenge where students are encouraged to get their passport stamped for a chance to win a brand new bike and helmet

- A family day on 31 March where families are encouraged to trial new ways to walk or wheel to school.

- Parents participating in the family fun day are invited to snap a photo of their kids walking or wheeling to and from school. All entries will go in to win a family pass to Wellington Wild Things destinations.

- A colouring-in competition to be judged by Ali Teo the creator of Jack the Kaka

- Eight new lesson plans that work across all curriculum areas to create a Movin’March unit

The decision to allow children to walk or bike to school can be a daunting decision but the benefits of increased physical and mental well-being are worthwhile. Research shows walking and biking to school improves physical fitness and helps develop confidence, independence, decision making and risk assessment skills, improve communication with parents and build a stronger sense of community.

For more information, contact movinmarch.com