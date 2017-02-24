Nelson Police seeking to identify a male last seen on Tuckett Pl

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 15:25

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a male who spoke to a young child in Enner Glynn, Nelson earlier this week.

He was last seen on Tuesday 21 February 2017 walking north on Tuckett Place, before turning west onto Waimea Road.

The male is described as being average height and of a skinny build, with pale skin and short dark-brown spiky hair.

He was wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt, dark coloured boots and black wrap-around sunglasses.

Anyone who has information that could help identify the man is asked to please contact Constable Sharon MacPherson on 03 546 3840.