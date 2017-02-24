Waimarama Boil Water Notice lifted

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 16:05

The Boil Water Notice in Waimarama has been lifted today.

Consistently clear water tests and the completion of an investigation into the cause of the initial e-Coli test results have allowed the notice to be lifted, said Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew.

Low-level e-Coli results were returned last Saturday (February 18). On that day chlorine was immediately added to the water supply and a Boil Water Notice issued. All test results since that day had come back ‘clear’, said Mr Thew.

Council’s asset manager Craig Thew said the water supply would continue to be chlorinated until further notice. Council will be adding additional safeguards to ensure the same situation cannot arise and once these are completed discussions will occur with the drinking water assessors.

Residents should run their taps for a few minutes before drinking to be sure chlorine has reached the tap. The same applies for things like plumbed-in fridges and tanks of water. Ice or stored water that dates from before the chlorination should be replaced with chlorinated water.

Public taps that were turned off during the Boiled Water Notice will be turned back on by Council staff and run for a few minutes to ensure the chlorinated supply is at the tap. Schools, child care centres and other facilities with water fountains are being instructed to run all drinking fountains for two to three minutes before allowing the water to be used.