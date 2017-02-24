Search continues for missing man

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 15:50

Statement by Incident Controller, Constable Gareth Hughes of Palmerston North Search and Rescue:

Central District Police are continuing the search for 36-year-old Christopher Neal who was last seen in Masterton on Monday morning.

Mr Neal was reported missing on Wednesday 22 February, 2017.

His 2016 Holden Colorado was located near Ballance Bridge shortly after the report was made.

Items of his were found at the edge of the river.

While the search for Mr Neal continues, Police are not treating his disappearance as suspicious at this time.

The Police National Dive Squad completed their thorough search of the Balance Bridge area today after a two day search.

Nothing further was found.

Search and Rescue will continue to search the river today with the use of kayaks.

They will move the limited search south, from Ballance Bridge to the area between Fitzherbert Avenue Bridge.

Mr Neal’s family have been at the scene of the search since Wednesday evening and are being provided ongoing support.