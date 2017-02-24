Recovery Managers named

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 17:29

Al Lawn and Murray Sinclair have been named as the managers to lead the Port Hills fire recovery in Selwyn district and Christchurch city respectively.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, as chair of the Canterbury CDEM Group Joint Committee, announced the appointments today.

"I am delighted that Al Lawn and Murray Sinclair have been appointed to the Recovery Manager roles and will lead the transition going forward. Both Al and Murray have extensive experience working in Civil Defence and I am confident they will effectively manage the recovery phase."

"Murray and Al will be responsible for identifying the resources required for the recovery and working with stakeholders and the affected community to develop a draft recovery plan. The draft recovery plan will identify issues and opportunities as a consequence of the fire."

Lianne Dalziel said that although 95 per cent of the fire area was "contained" firefighting operations will continue in the Port Hills for some time.

"Crews are continuing to monitor the fire in the Port Hills, both on the ground and in the air. Drones and helicopters are being used for thermal imaging to identify hotspots and I have been advised that as long as hotspots remain fire crew will have a presence."