SH1 Huntly crash causing significant traffic delays

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 20:46

Police are attending a crash on SH1 in Huntly and are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The crash happened just after 8pm this evening and involved a car and a motorcycle.

Two people have moderated injuries as a result of the crash and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

The northbound lane at the crash site is closed and traffic is moving through the area using the southbound lane with stop/go management.

Due to the lane closure traffic is backing up and motorists are experiencing significant delays.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area with traffic travelling south asked to turn off at Huntly at the Tainui Bridge and use Hakarimata Road.

Vehicles travelling north should cross the Waipa River and use Hakarimata Road on the western side of the river.