Motorists asked to avoid SH1 Huntly

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 21:14

The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to please avoid travelling on State Highway 1 near Huntly.

The road is currently closed between Tainui Bridge Road in Huntly and Waingaro Road in Ngaruawahia. Detours are in place.

The Transport Agency says traffic is heavy and all road users should avoid the area or expect significant delays.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

To see current travel times for the Waikato visit: http://www.drivelive.nz/waikato