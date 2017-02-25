|
One person is in Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries following a serious assault in central Auckland.
The incident happened on the corner of Victoria St and Queen St at about 4.30 this morning.
Two men have been arrested.
Charges will be laid in due course.
