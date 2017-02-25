Fatal crash near Frasertown

|
Emergency services were called to a vehicle crash on Mangapapa Bridge, SH38, near Frasertown overnight.
One vehicle with one occupant was located.
The sole occupant, a 23-year-old man from Wairoa, was found deceased.
Indications are that the vehicle may have struck a bridge abutment before coming to rest on the other side of the bridge.
The cause of the crash will be examined by the Serious Crash Unit.
