Fatal crash near Frasertown

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 07:55

Emergency services were called to a vehicle crash on Mangapapa Bridge, SH38, near Frasertown overnight.

One vehicle with one occupant was located.

The sole occupant, a 23-year-old man from Wairoa, was found deceased.

Indications are that the vehicle may have struck a bridge abutment before coming to rest on the other side of the bridge.

The cause of the crash will be examined by the Serious Crash Unit.