Diver overdue in Marlborough Sounds

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a report of an overdue diver in the Marlborough Sounds.
Police are liaising with ambulance after a person diving off a boat was reported overdue around 10:20am today.
Coastguard have been advised and are working with Police.
The conditions are currently calm in the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.