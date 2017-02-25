Truck and trailer being cleared from SH63

|
Heavy lifting equipment has been brought in to right a logging truck and trailer that overturned on SH63, Wairau Valley, near Wash Bridge, Marlborough, just before 7am this morning.
Road users should be aware that a short portion of the highway will be shut for about an hour from now to allow a crane to clear the truck and trailer.
