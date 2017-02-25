Boat and crew found safe in Firth of Thames

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 10:40

The search for a father and his adult daughter overdue from a fishing trip has ended well, with their boat being located adrift in the Firth of Thames.

It will be towed to shore by another boat.

Both of those on board are tired and hungry but otherwise okay.

Police were notified just after 02.30 this morning (Saturday) that the man and woman had not returned to the boat ramp at Kaiaua, after setting out on a fishing trip yesterday (Friday).

The white boat, called Sledgehammer, which is approximately four metres long and has an outboard motor, was spotted by another boat.

A Coastguard plane also took part in the search this morning.