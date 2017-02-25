Conservation and environment science roadmap announced

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 10:51

The Government has released its conservation and environment science priorities for the next 20 years in a new Roadmap, Conservation and lead Minister Maggie Barry and Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith announced today at the annual Bluegreens Forum.

"We need to be certain that we have the best research and evidence available to help us protect and save our threatened bird and plant life and for all New Zealand to achieve important Government targets such as Predator Free 2050," Ms Barry says.

"Science will play a critical role and this new roadmap will coordinate without duplicating priority projects across government and with other partners."

"We need to focus our research efforts on innovative technologies and take the long view if we want to improve New Zealand’s sustainability and resilience in the face of increasing conservation challenges," Ms Barry says.

"The Government’s new Conservation and Environment Science Roadmap provides a cohesive, strategic approach to scientific research. It’ll give us the best knowledge out of our research dollars, and ensure that the data and information we gather is relevant to our future needs," Dr Smith says.

"This new Science Roadmap is totally consistent with the Government’s Bluegreen approach to environmental challenges. We are not the party of slogans but of practical, technical, robust policies that will deliver on our goals of a 30 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, 90 per cent of our rivers and lakes being swimmable by 2040 and Predator Free by 2050"

The Roadmap is produced by the Department of Conservation, Ministry for the Environment and the Office of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, Professor Sir Peter Gluckman.

"This document brings together ideas that came from broad consultation on what is needed into the future. We have identified the core knowledge we need to protect our heritage and improve our environment," Sir Peter says.

The key research priorities are grouped into eight areas: environmental monitoring, climate change, biosecurity, integrated ecosystems, freshwater, coasts and oceans, species and populations, and social and economic factors.

The full list of priorities is in the Roadmap on the Ministry for the Environment website at: http://www.mfe.govt.nz/more/about-us/conservation-and-environment-science-roadmap.

An MPI roadmap is currently being developed and will be released mid-year once it has gone through Cabinet.