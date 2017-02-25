Overdue diver in Marlborough Sounds

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 14:45

Police are at the scene where a diver is overdue in the Marlborough Sounds.

The man was reported overdue at around 10.20am this morning after failing to resurface from a dive north of Stephens Island.

Police, Search and Rescue teams and Coastguard have been searching since the diver was reported missing.

The Police National Dive Squad have been dispatched and will join the search once they are at the scene.

Police would like to thank boaties in the area who have been offering assistance at the scene.