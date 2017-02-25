Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dunedin

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 11:45

Dunedin Police are calling for witnesses to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the city this morning.

It happened on Great King Street near St Andrew Street around 9:30am.

An elderly female crossing the road has been hit by a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle has stopped and is assisting Police with our inquiries.

The female has been transported to Dunedin Hospital where she is in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Dunedin Police are calling for any witnesses to what happened to come foward to assist us in ascertaining what happened.

Any information can be given to Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.