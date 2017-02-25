Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 12:50

Two people have appeared in court after an incident in New Plymouth overnight which resulted in a male suffering wounds to his neck.

Just before midnight, one person has confronted a group of people doing burnouts in the area of Everett Road.

As a result of an altercation, one male has suffered cut or slash marks to his neck.

A 23 year old male faces a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 17 year old female has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

They both appeared in the New Plymouth District Court this morning and were bailed to reappear on March 1.

Inquiries into exactly what happened are continuing, and Police would like to hear from anyone who saw vehicles doing burnouts or driving erratically in the Waitara, Inglewood and Lepperton areas last night.

Any information can be given to Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann on 021 191 4531.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.