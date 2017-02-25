Serious crash on Omahu Road, Hastings

|
The Serious Crash Unit will continue to investigate an incident which occurred on Omahu Road, Twyford, at approximately 2:10pm this afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision.
Ten people were taken to hospital for assesment - none of them have serious injuries.
The road is now clear.
