Two Powerball players win $3.8 million

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 20:25

Two lucky players from Auckland and Christchurch with be jumping for joy after each winning $3.8 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw - the second time the top Powerball prize has been won this month.

The winning tickets were sold at Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland and Wainoni Pak N Save in Christchurch.

Each prize is made up of $3.5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

These wins follow on from the beginning of the month, when a young couple from Otago won $18.2 million with Powerball. The winners, who are expecting their first child, are looking forward to setting up for their family’s future

Another Lotto player also won $333,333 tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Waikanae New World in Waikanae.

Strike Four was also won tonight by players in Auckland and Tauranga who each take home $60,049. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Countdown Newmarket in Auckland and Tauranga City Lotto in Tauranga.

Lotto NZ is making some changes to Lotto and Powerball in April to make the games even better, by creating more Lotto winners and bigger Powerball prizes. There will also be new prices and Dip options. More information about these changes is available on MyLotto: www.mylotto.co.nz/game-changes

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.