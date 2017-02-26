Man shot by police during incident in Welington

|
A man has died after being shot when he approached a police car with a large knife following a domestic dispute.
At approximately 11.00pm on Saturday, 25 February 2016, Police were called to a domestic incident in Waikanae.
Before staff arrived, the man has left the address in a vehicle.
Police began searching for the man before his vehicle was sighted around the Mana Esplanade area.
At around 12.30am, the man has approached a police car with the large knife and threatened a police officer before being shot.
Immediate first aid was given to the man before ambulance staff arrived.
The man has since died as a result.
Police staff have cordoned off the immediate area around the scene and will be conducting a full scene examination when it becomes light.
Police are also speaking with the man’s family and are providing support.
