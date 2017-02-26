Search continues for missing diver in Marlborough

|
The search continues for a diver missing off a boat in the Marlborough Sounds.
The 49-year-old man failed to resurface yesterday morning from a dive north of Stephens Island.
The Police National Dive Squad resumed searching this morning, with the assistance of the Police launch from Wellington.
Conditions in the area are said to be good and calm.
