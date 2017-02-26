Police name man found in Manawatu River

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 11:45

Manawatu Police have now confirmed the identity of the man found in the Manawatu River on Friday, February 24.

He was 36-year-old Christopher Adam Neal, who was reported missing on Wednesday, February 22.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, which will be referred to the Coroner.

Police extends our thoughts to Mr Neal's family and friends at this sad time.