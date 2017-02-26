Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 13:10

A search and rescue operation in Fiordland lasting more than 12 hours has been successfully resolved this morning, with a helicopter uplifting a French tourist from the Falls Creek area.

The 20-year-old went into the track off the Milford Road about 2pm on Saturday, February 25, intending on a day walk.

He was reported overdue by friends around 8:15pm.

Te Anau Police initiated a search, and a team of four LandSAR volunteers were sent into the area.

The area they were searching is steep, with difficult terrain.

The search party located the man around 1:30am this morning, however could not physically reach him.

They made contact with voice and light, and after several attempts, decided due to darkness - and the dangers of the vertical bluffs - to wait for daylight and a helicopter to assist.

Around 8:30am today, a Southern Lakes helicopter extracted the man using a long line and a scoop net.

He was stuck at the bottom of a very steep ravine.

The experienced search team did a great job locating him last night, and assisting the helicopter this morning.

Precision flying with the long line got everyone out safely.

The terrain was incredibly steep where the lost walker had gone down, and it is quite remarkable he got into the position he was in without falling and seriously injuring himself, or worse.

He appeared very relieved to be rescued.

The man has received a medical checkup for a head knock and is now recovering.

Any time Police and LandSAR are called to assist people in the bush or mountains is a good time to remind people to take extra care when venturing into the outdoors.

It’s important to ensure that you are well-prepared with warm clothing, food, and a communications device such as an EPIRB (personal locator beacon), as cellphone coverage can become unreliable.