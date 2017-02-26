A brush with kindness for Christchurch family

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 15:11

A Christchurch family will receive a helping hand with some much-needed home maintenance this Tuesday, thanks to Infor and Habitat for Humanity.

The Beattie family are the latest recipients of Habitat for Humanity’s ‘A Brush With Kindness’ programme, which helps low income families to make their homes healthy and safe. Habitat for Humanity (Christchurch) General Manager Peter Taylor said the Beattie family were referred to Habitat for Humanity because their home in Phillipstown is in urgent need of repairs to make it secure and keep out winter cold and damp for the seven children living there.

"There are many cases of low income home owners who are unable to pay for basic maintenance to their house, because they can hardly afford their weekly expenses. There might have been a change or circumstance or simply rising costs that have resulted in home ownership becoming unaffordable over time. In the case of Rose Beattie and her children, there are some urgent repairs needed, such as installing ventilation, insulating curtains and a lockable external door, that will make their home life happier, healthier and safer," Mr Taylor said.

BNZ Crusaders sponsor, Infor, are sending approximately 20 staff from New Zealand, Australia and the New York corporate headquarters to work on the Beattie family home next Tuesday. Infor Head of Communications, Dan Barnhardt said the project was part of their global partnership with Habitat for Humanity, and an important way for the company to continue contributing to the Canterbury community.

"We are committed to being actively involved in the future of this region, which is why partnered with the Crusaders and why we are back here to assist with another Habitat for Humanity project in Christchurch, after helping out with the ‘Habitat Hand-up Christchurch’ programme in 2015 that saw 21 new homes built to re-house families in need following the Christchurch earthquakes. It is something that our staff love being a part of, and is reflects our organisation’s values," Barnhardt said.