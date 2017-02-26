Amber Griffin awarded Silver at World Photographic Cup

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 15:11

Amber Griffin, of Amber Griffin Photography Wellington, was awarded a silver medal in the commercial category of the World Cup of Photography in Yokohama, Japan last night.

This award validates Amber as a world-class commercial photographer as she was awarded the gold medal for the same category in Montpellier, France two years ago. The World Photographic Cup is considered to be the "Olympics" of photography with entries from 29 countries and a worldwide judging panel from 22 countries with all entries judged anonymously.

Amber’s entry was the exquisite image "Alayna Rosé," of prima NZ ballerina Alayna Ng. The image was created to be used on the label of Jackson Estate Winery’s 2016 limited edition Pinot Rosé and is the first in an ongoing series of dance-inspired artworks created through this collaboration. The image received a Gold Distinction at the 2016 Iris Awards in Wellington and helped Amber to win the title of NZIPP Commercial Photographer of the Year 2016. Along with 18 other winning entries, the image was selected to represent New Zealand at the World Photographic Cup by the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers. Amber’s "Alayna Rosé" was the only NZ entry to receive an award.

Amber says she was delighted to be awarded the silver medal.

"It was such an honour to be named NZIPP Commercial Photographer of the Year for 2016 but to win the Silver at the World Photographic Cup against such an extraordinary field of strong images from around the world is immensely satisfying. I feel like this win has validated my gold medal from 2015 - it’s good to know it wasn’t a fluke!"

Amber is known in the industry for her stunning expertise in capturing the beauty and movement of dancers. She combines her skill as a graphic artist and knowledge from former dance training with photographic techniques to give her images an ethereal quality.

Amber says Portugal were worthy winners of the world competition.

"Just to be here in Japan among the world’s best is amazing and to come away with the silver medal in my field is very satisfying and humbling."