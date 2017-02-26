Man arrested for Hamilton motel burglary

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 19:46

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and precious items have been returned to victims after a burglary at a Hamilton motel on the morning of Thursday 23 February, 2017.

After releasing CCTV footage after the incident, Police received information from the public leading them to identify the man responsible.

The man was arrested today at his home address.

A search was conducted at the man's home, and a significant number of items belonging to the victims was recovered.

The items included two journals documenting the lives of the victims' daughters, electronic items, and other luggage.

This was great to see the local community working together to help victims and the Police, preventing further victims from being harmed by this offender.

The man will appear in court tomorrow, Monday 27 February, 2017.

Police will continue to work with the motel to help them enhance their security measures and remind all business owners to take precautionary security measures wherever possible.

Further information on keeping your business secure can be found at the New Zealand Police website.

Business owners can also complete the Crime Prevention Checklist for advice specific to you and your property.