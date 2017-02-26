Four arrested for Greenmeadows aggravated robbery

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 20:35

Hawkes Bay Police have arrested four people after a daylight robbery took place at a local Greenmeadows supermarket today.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said a man walked into a Four Square supermarket in Napier at about 1:30pm today, Sunday 26 February, 2017.

"The offender was disguised and holding a hammer as he entered the store and intimidated staff," he says.

"The staff in the shop complied with the offender’s demands before fled the store with cash and cigarettes.

"Excellent information provided by the public helped Police locate a vehicle in Riverbend Road this afternoon.

"After Police stopped the vehicle, stolen items from the supermarket were recovered."

A 42-year-old local man and three local youths was arrested at the scene.

One youth will appear in Napier Youth Court tomorrow and the other two have been referred to Youth Aid.

The 42-year-old man will appear in Napier District Court tomorrow, Monday 27 February, 2017.

Mr Pritchard wishes to thank the public for their help.

"We are really grateful for the information we received which led to these arrests.

We can’t do it alone and any assistance from the public helps us keep everyone in our community safer."

If you have any concerns about possible criminal behaviour in your area, Police encourage you to speak to someone at your local Police station.