Search for swimmer missing at Lake Karapiro

|
[ login or create an account ]
A man has gone missing while swimming in Lake Karapiro this afternoon.
Police were alerted to the missing man just after 3.30pm this afternoon.
A search of the lake, in the area of Waipuke Reserve, by boat and helicopter have been unsuccessful.
The search for the man has been stood down for the night but will resume in the morning.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.