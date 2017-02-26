Swimmer missing at Muriwai Beach

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 21:20

Emergency services have been searching Muriwai Beach this evening after two men got into difficulty in the water.

The search began at around 6.20pm.

One man was recovered from the water in a serious condition and has been taken to hospital the second man is still missing.

Police along with lifeguards have been searching on the water and the Westpac Helicopter has been searching from the air.

The search has now been stood down for the night due to fading light however will resume in the morning.