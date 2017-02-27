Fire in Mangakino, Bay of Plenty

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 08:15

Police were called to assist the Fire Service at a house fire in Mangakino shortly after 4.30 this morning.

While it’s understood two people lived at the address on Rimu St, it’s believed no-one was inside the property at the time of the fire.

An investigator from the Fire Service is currently examining the scene.

Police are no longer at the scene, but remain ready to support the Fire Service upon any request for assistance, including any need for Police to explore the cause of the fire.