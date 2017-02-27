Sculpture on the Gulf's People's Choice Award announced

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 08:17

Virginia King’s Phantom Fleet has won the Fullers People’s Choice Award at the 2017 headland Sculpture on the Gulf exhibition.

The three beautiful hanging vessels made from stainless steel proved a hit with visitors of New Zealand’s premier outdoor sculpture event.

Auckland’s Virginia King is a renowned sculptor with public installations across New Zealand and Australia. Over the past 30 years she has created artworks drawing attention to the environment. She uses recycled materials and is inspired by mythology, history, science and literature.

Phantom’s Fleet’s form suggests boat hulls and empty seedpods, and makes references to environmental migration, endurance, and loss. Suspended above the Waitemata for headland Sculpture on the Gulf, the vessels imply rising seas and the urgency of addressing global warming.

Virginia King says: "I am hugely grateful to all the visitors who voted for Phantom Fleet and I’m honoured to receive the Fullers People’s Choice Award. I’d like to offer special thanks to my team; my husband Mike, my son and assistant Luke, welder John Brannon and abseiler Cye Sinclair, for the brilliant installation.

"It’s been a stimulating experience being part of Sculpture on the Gulf and a privilege developing friendships with other artists in this year’s exhibition."

It’s the fourth time Virginia King has claimed the award.

headland Sculpture on the Gulf Chair Margaret Malaghan says she’s thrilled the public had such a wide appreciation of the exhibition’s artwork.

"This is the closest Fullers People’s Choice Award ever, with artwork from Michel Tuffery, Tiffany Singh and Phil Price all finishing close to the top. Virginia King is one of New Zealand’s most talented artists and Phantom Fleet thoroughly deserves the award.

"The 2017 headland Sculpture on the Gulf exhibition was an incredible success. Debut artists joined top New Zealand veterans to create a remarkable collection which we’re extremely proud of. It was wonderful to see Waiheke celebrate the arts and welcome visitors to experience the culture and beauty of the island. We look forward to the next exhibition in 2019."

Fullers CEO Douglas Hudson says: "Congratulations to Virginia from all of us at Fullers. We’re proud to support such an amazing event that emphasises the importance of public art and showcases New Zealand artists. Combining nautical and environmental elements, Virginia’s work clearly spoke to the Waiheke community’s unique culture."

Anyone who voted for their favourite artwork at headland Sculpture on the Gulf went into the draw to win the ultimate Waiheke package worth $2200 which includes two nights at The Boatshed, a private dinner, a picnic at Connells Bay Sculpture Park, daily breakfast and on island transfers. headland Sculpture on the Gulf will announce the winner on its Facebook page.