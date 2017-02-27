New skatepark inspired by volcanic heritage now open

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 09:13

Auckland’s volcanic heritage has inspired the construction of a new skate park officially opened in New Windsor during the weekend, as part of the NZ Transport Agency’s Waterview Connection project.

The Valonia Street skate park has been designed to reflect a lava flow. It starts at its highest point in a "crater" before running through a series of volcanic coloured terraces and skateable features such as bowls, banks, quarter pipes and rails. A half-sized basketball court, also designed to match the volcanic theme, has been built next to the skate park.

"Most skate parks are flat, but this one has a volcanic slope representing the side of a volcano - it’s a fantastic playground and it’s a great outcome reflecting just how well big infrastructure projects like the Waterview Connection can work with local communities and leave an iconic legacy for their benefit," says the Transport Agency’s Regional Director for Auckland and Northland, Ernst Zöllner.

At an event to mark the opening on Saturday, Mr Zöllner acknowledged the work of the Council’s Whau Local Board to get the best outcome for its community.

"I’m thrilled to see the Valonia Reserve skate park completed. It’s a great facility for local kids to enjoy. The skate park and the new basketball court provide an incentive for kids to get outside and get active," says Whau Local Board Chair Tracy Mulholland.

"It has been great to see all the different partners working together to create it. A big thanks to all of them; they’ve done a fantastic job," says Tracy.

The skate park is for intermediate and advanced skateboarders. Its design was completed by the Well-Connected Alliance, which is constructing the Waterview Connection, Auckland Council and the city’s skateboarding community.

It was built by ConVic, an Australian firm with a global reputation for developing recreational facilities for youth.

The skate park and the basketball court are the latest in a series of facilities linked to the Waterview Connection project, which includes new sports fields and changing rooms at the nearby Valonia Reserve and extensions to the Southwestern Shared Path in New Windsor.

The Waterview Connection will link the Southwestern and Northwestern Motorways (State Highways 20 and 16) to complete the Transport Agency’s Western Ring Route, and will open in April.