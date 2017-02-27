Kerikeri founder remembered.

Monday, 27 February, 2017 - 09:49

A man often described as the ‘founding father’ of modern Kerikeri has been honoured during a special presentation attended by his grandson.

Masterton resident Nigel Alderton travelled north to present two books written by his grandfather, George Edwin Alderton, to the Procter Library in Kerikeri.

Nigel Alderton says his grandfather, who died in 1942, had a long and special relationship with the Far North, and Kerikeri in particular.

George Alderton’s former farm is where much of Kerikeri township is now built. He also bequeathed some of his land for horticulture and was instrumental in starting the area’s thriving horticultural industry.

Both books are about horticulture and, despite being published in the 1920s, are still used by the industry as reference.

Far North District Council Mayor John Carter accepted the books on behalf of the library and the Kerikeri community.

He described George Alderton as a visionary who saw the potential of the Far North and acted on it.

"The modern and thriving Kerikeri community owes a great deal to George Alderton," he said.

Procter Library senior librarian, Adrienne Korach, says the books are important additions to the library’s extensive Alderton archives.

An accomplished writer, George Alderton was also the founding partner of two of Northland’s early newspapers, the Whangarei Comet and the Northern Advertiser, which eventually merged under Mr Alderton’s management to become The Northern Advocate.